Retirement Planning Workshop
Nueske's at Gullivers Landing 1701 Mallard Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Cole Bruner of Buska Retirement Solutions explores the latest strategies to create and protect a secure retirement. This is an educational program only; no cost or obligation, and nothing will be sold. Enjoy a complimentary dinner served immediately following the presentation. Couples are encouraged to attend. Registration required - BuskaEvents.com. 6:15 - 9 pm. 715-355-4445
