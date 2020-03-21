Retirement Planning Workshop

to Google Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00

Rasmussen College 1101 Westwood Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

 Doug Wendt of Buska Retirement Solutions explains how Medicare works and what to expect with each of the plan options. This is an educational event only; no cost or obligation, and nothing will be sold. Refreshments provided. 10 am-Noon. Registration required - BuskaEvents.com.

Info

Rasmussen College 1101 Westwood Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-355-4445
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Retirement Planning Workshop - 2020-03-21 10:00:00