Retirement Planning Workshop
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. 2305 Sherman St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Cole Bruner of Buska Retirement Solutions explores the latest strategies to create and protect a secure retirement.
This is an educational program only, no cost or obligation, and nothing will be sold. Enjoy a complimentary dinner served immediately following the presentation. Couples are encouraged to attend. Registration required - BuskaEvents.com. 6:15-9 pm. 715-355-4445
