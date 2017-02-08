The Alzheimer’s Association Rhythm & Brews is a unique craft beer, wine and food tasting event held annually in the Wausau area. It is attended by over 400 people ranging from beer aficionados to hobbyists to loyal Alzheimer’s Association supporters and more. It is a fun-filled night of tasting new beverages, listening to local musicians, silent auctions and more! Rhythm & Brews engages our community in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Tickets $40 at the door.