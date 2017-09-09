Rib Mountain Dog Walk
Rib Mountain Dog Park 2201 Oriole Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Non-competitive Dog Walk to help raise funds for Rib Mountain's new dog park. Suggested donation is $10. The location of the event is the future site of the park (across the street from CoVantage Credit Union on CTH R/Oriole Lane). Registration is available online at www.townofribmountain.org or stop by the Municipal Center, 3700 North Mountain Road. You can also register the day of the event.
