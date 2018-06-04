Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp

Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00

St. Therese Parish 112 Kort, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Breakfast, lunch, snack included with field trips and swimming for extra cost. $188 full 4-5 day week, $137 full 3-day week, $94 full 2 day week, $49 full 1 day week; $133 part-day 4-5 day week, $110 part-day 3 day week, $86 part-day 2 day week, $44 part-day 1 day week. Register: newmancatholicschools.com

Info
St. Therese Parish 112 Kort, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-04 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-05 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-05 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-05 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-06 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-07 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Newman Catholic Schools Summer Camp - 2018-06-08 08:00:00