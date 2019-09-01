Ribs, Wine and Barleyfest

Wine and Cheese tasting in upper level of the Town Hall, wagon tours of the vineyards, 12 varieties of craft beer to taste in the Round Barn along with homemade Ribs and Brisket Buffet waiting. Live music 11am-3pm. All you can eat buffet is $15/person, Wine/Beer/Tour alone is $15/person, complimentary beer mug or wine glass plus buffet plus wine and beer tasting is $30/person. Held in conjunction with Vintage Market in the lower level of the Round Barn. 715-675-1171. 10 am-5 pm.