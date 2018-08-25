Ride the River

Bike ride on the scenic River Bend Trail along the Wisconsin River including Council Grounds and the streets of Merrill. Check-in at 9 am, ride starts at 10 am. Course open until 1:00 pm. Both courses will start and end at the Agra Pavilion at 400 S. Park Street, Merrill. Event will be held rain or shine.

All proceeds support the Agra Pavilion. . $15/person, $30/family. Members of Friend of the River Bend Trail get discounted registration fee of $10/person. Participants will be guarantee a drawstring backpack if register by Friday, August 1, 2018. Refreshments, snacks and lunch will be available.. https://www.facebook.com/events/1999992483648002/