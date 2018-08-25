Ride the River
River Bend Trail S. Park Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Bike ride on the scenic River Bend Trail along the Wisconsin River including Council Grounds and the streets of Merrill. Check-in at 9 am, ride starts at 10 am. Course open until 1:00 pm. Both courses will start and end at the Agra Pavilion at 400 S. Park Street, Merrill. Event will be held rain or shine.
All proceeds support the Agra Pavilion. . $15/person, $30/family. Members of Friend of the River Bend Trail get discounted registration fee of $10/person. Participants will be guarantee a drawstring backpack if register by Friday, August 1, 2018. Refreshments, snacks and lunch will be available.. https://www.facebook.com/events/1999992483648002/