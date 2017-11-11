Roy and Rosemary Concert

The music of Roy and Rosemary promises to captivate and entertain in the second concert of the season for members of the Merrill Area Concert Association. Pianist Roy Tan and violinist Rosemary Siemens have captured the hearts of audiences the world over with their fresh musical arrangements, technical virtuosity, endearing on-stage presence, and a talent for inviting their audiences into the music-making process. Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is by membership, and you can become a member on concert night. Visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MACA@ntmtr.com or contact Meagan at (715) 252-6295