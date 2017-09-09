Run For The Fallen 2017
Towering Pines Park 2355 Tower Rd., Kronenwetter, Wisconsin 54455
Join the Kronenwetter Fire Department as we honor the fallen heroes of September 11th, 2001. Register for the 5k, 10k or 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge. 8:45 AM Opening Memorial Ceremony. Benefits the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department. runforthefallenwi.com.
