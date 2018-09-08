Run For The Fallen 2018
Towering Pines Park 2355 Tower Rd., Kronenwetter, Wisconsin 54455
The Kronenwetter Fire Department honors the memory of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. 5K, 10K or 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge. 8:45 am - the Opening Memorial Ceremony. Early bird registration through 5/1/18 at runforthefallenwi.com/register (individuals) or runforthefallenwi.com/team-registration (teams). 715-370-8370
Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports, Volunteer-Giving