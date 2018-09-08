Run For The Fallen 2018

to Google Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 iCalendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00

Towering Pines Park 2355 Tower Rd., Kronenwetter, Wisconsin 54455

The Kronenwetter Fire Department honors the memory of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. 5K, 10K or 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge. 8:45 am - the Opening Memorial Ceremony. Early bird registration through 5/1/18 at runforthefallenwi.com/register (individuals) or runforthefallenwi.com/team-registration (teams).  715-370-8370

 I

Info
Towering Pines Park 2355 Tower Rd., Kronenwetter, Wisconsin 54455
Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports, Volunteer-Giving
715-370-8370
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00 iCalendar - Run For The Fallen 2018 - 2018-09-08 07:30:00