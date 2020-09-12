Run For The Fallen 2020

Honoring the memory of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001.Family-friendly event includes a 5K run/walk, 10K Run, 1 Mile Kid's Run and 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge. Opening Memorial Ceremony 8:45 am, with prayer for the fallen, a live bagpipe tribute, honor guard services and special guest speakers from Ground Zero and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Park opens at 7:30 am. ONLINE REGISTRATION: runforthefallenwi.com/register; TEAM REGISTRATION: runforthefallenwi.com/team-registration. 715-370-8370