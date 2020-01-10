Full Moon Snowshoe Walk/Hike on the River Bend Trail
River Bend Trail S. Park Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Hike on plowed trail or snowshoe on side of trail and detour into candlelight Thrivent Trail and loop near bridge. Warm up in the Agra Pavilion with campfire, coffee and hot chocolate. Wine sampling available for a fee. Weather permitting telescopes will be available for night sky viewing. Bring your own mug, flashlight, and roasting stick. Sponsored by the Friends of the River Bend Trail.
