Saint Clare Day: Healer and Encourager
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
A day to celebrate the life of St. Clare and the ways she brought healing and gave encouragement to many persons. Stories of her gift of healing as well as her letters to Agnes reveal a life of deep spirituality. Continental breakfast at 9 a.m. conclusion by 3 p.m. $45 incl. program fees and buffet meal. Presented by Sr. Jolynn Brehm, FSPA.
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
