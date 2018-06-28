Saint Luke's Gospel and His Sequel

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

Fr. Jim Bartelme presents "Saint Luke's Gospel and His Sequel", part of our series Know Your Faith. He will present a brief overview of Luke's Gospel and Luke's "sequel," The Book of Acts.This will be a brief outline of the themes and transitions found in these two books, as well as a bit of what we know about Luke the writer.  Bring your Bible. Free.

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
715-433-2236
