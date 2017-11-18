Santa's Workshop Craft Show

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487

Join Santa's Helpers for a fun day out! Gifts for everyone on your list can be found at Santa's Workshop Craft Show. More than thirty crafters and vendors offer Christmas wreaths and decorations, kitchen accessories, house and cabin décor, yard art, jewelry, cookies, nut breads & canned preserves, personal care products, wool mittens, children's books, and much more.

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487 View Map

Festival-Event-Expo

715-224-2450

