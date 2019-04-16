Sex Offender 101: Stay Informed about Offender Supervision in Your Community
Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
A community presentation about sex offenders and what it means when an offender is on community supervision or the sex offender registry. Learn about sexual assault laws and what determines someone to be on the registry. Free. 6-7:30 pm. 715-842-5663
Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
