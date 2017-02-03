Shades of Buble Concert

On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m., the Merrill Area Concert Association brings a show-stopping performance to the Merrill High School Auditorium. Shades Of Bublé, a three-man tribute to international sensation Michael Bublé, features three New York City-based singers in a show perfect for all ages.

Why a three-man tribute to one star? Ask three people about Michael Bublé and you’ll get three answers: the modern Sinatra who sings and swings all the standards…the chart-topping pop singer who wrote “Home” and “Haven’t Met You Yet”…and the rock n’ roll bad boy who playfully reinterprets classic Motown and R&B. These are the Shades of Bublé.

Concertgoers will hear jazz-era big-band standards, classic hits from the 50s/60s/70s and recent Billboard chart toppers. You’ll be treated to Sinatra, Beatles, and Motown medleys as well.

While delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class tribute act doesn’t imitate—rather, it honors the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun of a Bublé concert, while engaging die-hard fans with thrilling three-part vocal arrangements.

The three fabulous voices of Shades Of Bublé have wowed audiences around the country with songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Home,” “Fever” and “Save The Last Dance for Me,”accompanied by exciting harmonies, smooth choreography,a live backup trio, full orchestral sound, and charming good looks!

Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is by membership only. However, not only does a season ticket get you into all MACA concerts, but Antigo and Medford concert association events as well. While memberships can be purchased at the door, preparing to pick up your tickets in advance is highly recommended. For membership information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MACA@ntmtr.com or contact Meagan at (715-252-6295).