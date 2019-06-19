Shiver Me Timbers II - Music and Mayhem

An evening of free pirate activities for kids starting at 4:00 pm, followed by the Merrill City Band annual costume concert at 7:00 pm. Giant pirate ship and slide inflatables, games and events, prizes, facepainting, costume and coloring contests, live cannon, and more. Free hot dog to all kids in pirate costumes. Pre-concert music provided by Winchester and concessions available beginning at 4:30 pm. Rain date is Wednesday, June 26th.