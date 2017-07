South Beach Up North Concert: Mozart on the Move

Chamber music featuring classics & lively folk by this Florida ensemble and guest musicians. Sobechamberensemble.orgSat. 7/15, First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. Casual picnic concert Mozart on the Move. 6 pmSun. 7/16, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wausau. Haydn and string quintets. NoonFri. 7/21, St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church, Minocqua. Dvorak and Ravel Piano Trios. 7 pmSun. 7/23, First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. Dvorak and Ravel Piano Trios. Noon