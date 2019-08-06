Silent Peace Walk of Remembrance and Hope
Marathon Park 1201 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Memorialize the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Reflect on the lives lost during the attack and in the years that followed. Also reflect on the many lives lost to war in the last century to present day. Start at the Marathon Park entrance on Stewart Ave. Walk will conclude at 400 Block. 9 am-noon.
