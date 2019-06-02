Central Wis. Water Ski Show (Water Walkers)

Lake DuBay 4480 Park Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Water ski tricks, human pyramid, with costumed skiers performing to music. Free, bring lawn chairs. Sundays atLake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park, 6 pm (9/2 at 5:30 pm) · Thursdays at Lake Dubay at South Bay Beach Park, 6:30 pm · Sat 7/6 Mayflower Lake, Birnamwood, 6 pm. Cwwaterwalkers.com 

Lake DuBay 4480 Park Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
