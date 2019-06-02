Central Wis. Water Ski Show (Water Walkers)
Lake DuBay 4480 Park Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Water ski tricks, human pyramid, with costumed skiers performing to music. Free, bring lawn chairs. Sundays atLake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park, 6 pm (9/2 at 5:30 pm) · Thursdays at Lake Dubay at South Bay Beach Park, 6:30 pm · Sat 7/6 Mayflower Lake, Birnamwood, 6 pm. Cwwaterwalkers.com
Info
Lake DuBay 4480 Park Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports