Small Business of the Year Awards

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center 1100 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Join us as we recognize the finalists and announce the 2020 Small Business of the Year Award recipients in the business-to-business, business-to-consumer and charitable non-profit categories! https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/small-business-of-the-year-awards-2020-09-01-12593

Civic-Professional-Business
715-848-5953
