Small Business of the Year Recognition Ceremony

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center 1100 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Join in the celebration and wrap-up of Small Business Week! Hear each recipient's story and how it led to their successes.

Featured Speakers:

2020 Small Business of the Year Award Recipients

(announced during Tuesday morning's Awards program)

Civic-Professional-Business
715-848-5953
