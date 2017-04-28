Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

to Google Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00

UW Center for Civic Engagement 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The beloved tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as originally told by the Brothers Grimm. 4/ 28 at 7 pm, 4/29 at 2 & 7 pm. Tickets $12/Adults, $10/Kids(under 18) & Sr Citizens(65+), www.showtix4u.com or by calling 715-842-441

Info

UW Center for Civic Engagement 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Family-Kids-Teens, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance

Visit Event Website

715-842-4416

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - 2017-04-28 19:00:00