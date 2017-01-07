Snowshoe Hike on the Ice Age Trail

Experience the hummocky topography typical of a recessional moraine and the peaceful, oversized valley of the pristine Plover River. Listen to the gurgle of open water as we travel back in time through ‘primeval’ cedars and rocky bottomlands. The route includes mature forest and the new growth of a recently logged area now regenerating itself. The southern part of the route passes through an open meadow and an oak restoration area. Free.

Driving Directions: WI Hy 52 to Highland Drive (20 - 25 miles east of Wausau or 3 miles west of US 45, south of Antigo). South on Highland for 0.75 mi. The trailhead is at the at the top of the hill, across from the “T” intersection of Village Rd with Highland Drive.

From Hy 29 east of Wausau, take one of the county highways (X, J, Q or Y) north to CTH Z. Follow Z east until you reach Highland Drive. It’s about 3 miles to the trailhead, which is at the top of a hill (shortly after the road turns to gravel). Watch for the black and yellow ‘Ice Age Trail Event’ signs.