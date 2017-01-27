Sock Hop

Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch 707 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Slick back your hair and dig out that poodle skirt for our Sock Hop at the Wausau Branch. “Stroll” down memory lane while raising money for Community Partners youth scholarships.  (Please bring a new pair of socks to donate to The Open Door.) Refreshments provided. All ages are welcome.Prizes awarded for the top 3 Sock Hop themed costumes!$5/member, $7/non-member.

7-8:30 pm.

Info

Seniors 55+, Festival-Event-Expo

715-845-2177

