Solar Power Education Session

Downtown Grocery 607 Third Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Home and business owners can talk directly to experts and get free resources, get a free site assessment and no-obligation proposal, and take advantage of discounted prices and rebates from buying in bulk

Thur 8/15 6pm-7pm Downtown Grocery, Wausau

Wed. 8/28 6:30pm-7:30pm Sconni's (Private Room), Schofield

Thurs. 8/29 5:30pm-6:30pm Sawmill Brewing Co. Merrill

 Sign up by Oct 1st, 2019 to receive program pricing and rebates! More information at www.CWsolar.org.

Downtown Grocery 607 Third Street, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-592=6595
