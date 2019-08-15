Solar Power Education Session

Home and business owners can talk directly to experts and get free resources, get a free site assessment and no-obligation proposal, and take advantage of discounted prices and rebates from buying in bulk

Thur 8/15 6pm-7pm Downtown Grocery, Wausau

Wed. 8/28 6:30pm-7:30pm Sconni's (Private Room), Schofield

Thurs. 8/29 5:30pm-6:30pm Sawmill Brewing Co. Merrill

Sign up by Oct 1st, 2019 to receive program pricing and rebates! More information at www.CWsolar.org.