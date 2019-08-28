Solar Power Education Session

Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

Home and business owners can talk directly to experts and get free resources, get a free site assessment and no-obligation proposal, and take advantage of discounted prices and rebates from buying in bulk.  Sign up by 10/1/19 to receive program pricing and rebates.  www.CWsolar.org.

Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
715-592-6595
