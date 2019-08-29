Solar Power Education Session
Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
Home and business owners can talk directly to experts and get free resources, get a free site assessment and no-obligation proposal, and take advantage of discounted prices and rebates from buying in bulk. Sign up by 10/1/19 to receive program pricing and rebates. www.CWsolar.org.
Info
Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation