Solar+Storage Design and Installation Training

MREA’s Solar+Storage will teach students about the dynamic pairing of solar photovoltaics (PV) and batteries. Gain technical understanding of solar-plus-storage systems from experts with diverse backgrounds and experience. Part One of Solar+Storage on January 23rd – 26th in this new unique offering. Stay for the full course or choose the days you want to attend. “Full” Offering: MREA members $650, Non-members: $730; "Ala Carte” Offering: MREA members: $175 per day Non-members: $195 per day. Stay tuned for Part Two of Solar+Storage in April.

715-592-6595