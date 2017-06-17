Solstice Festival

Koller Park Hwy W, Town of Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin 54545

The Solstice Festival celebrates the longest day of the year and is the official start to the summer cycling season in Manitowish Waters. Fun Paved Trail Ride and the Road Rides (29, 50 & 100 miles), party in the park featuring live music, food, drinks and more.  For more information and registration visit solsticefestival.us or call 715-543-8488.

Koller Park Hwy W, Town of Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin 54545

715-543-8488

