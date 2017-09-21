Sons-of Norway meeting
Marathon County Public Library 300 First Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The Regular meeting of the Sons-of-Norway beginning at 6pm (please note the time change. Speaker for the evening will be Arno Morton from Stevens Point discussing WWII and Norway with special emphasis on the story of Gunwald Tomstad who risked his life by being a double agent for the Nazis and the Norwegian resistance. Meet in the new meeting room on the second floor at the downtown Library. Public welcome.
