Entrepreneurial Boot Camp
Entrepreneurial & Education 100 N 72nd Ave , Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Intensive learning program to train potential entrepreneurs in basic skills necessary to start or expand a business, develop entrepreneurial spirit create networks of new business owners and more. Wed.-Fri. 5-9 pm; Sat. 8 am-4 pm; Mon. 4-9 pm. $75 for MC residents. 715-848-2016, growingyourbusinesswausau.com
Info
Entrepreneurial & Education 100 N 72nd Ave , Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation