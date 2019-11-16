Speakeasy Soiree

YWCA Wausau celebrates 99 years in serving our community. Live music by singer Mia Brown followed by dinner, then music with DJ --The Music Maestro. Dasino entertainment, raffle baskets, silent auction, Wine & Whiskey Wall, punch board, and more. All money raised at this event will benefit the YWCA of Wausau to serve in our mission of Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women. 5-11 pm.