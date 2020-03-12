Special Needs Trusts and ABLE Accounts

UWSP @ Wausau 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Assists families with children or adults with cognitive or developmental needs; learn to put aside saved, earned or inherited money for future medial, financial, educational or other luxuries not covered by federal SSDI or SSI payment and Medicare or Medicaid insurance coverage. 6-8:15 pm. $35. Register: uwsp.edu/conted

Info

UWSP @ Wausau 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
