Splash Into Safety
Memorial Pool 505 Memorial Park Rd., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Children age 5-14 years. Demonstrations and hands-on experiences, activities similar to life jacket safety, deep water safety, backyard pool safety, and more. Swimsuits must be worn. Preregistration is required by calling 715-847-2380. Free life jackets will be given out to the kids on the day of the event.
Memorial Pool 505 Memorial Park Rd., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
