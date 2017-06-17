Splash Into Safety

Memorial Pool 505 Memorial Park Rd., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Children age 5-14 years. Demonstrations and hands-on experiences, activities similar to life jacket safety, deep water safety, backyard pool safety, and more. Swimsuits must be worn. Preregistration is required by calling 715-847-2380. Free life jackets will be given out to the kids on the day of the event.

715-847-2380

