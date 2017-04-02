The Spring Craft & Vendor Show will have a large variety of crafters, vendors and small businesses offering items to get you ready for the Spring season! From jewelry to handmade to refurbished and up-cycled this event is for everyone! Parents are also invited to bring the kids to meet the Easter Bunny and get their pictures taken. Children will also have the opportunity to enter into a large bike giveaway! Admission is free! If you are interested in being a vendor at the show please email us at elitemarketingevents@yahoo.com