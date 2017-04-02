Spring Craft & Vendor Show

to Google Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00

Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

The Spring Craft & Vendor Show will have a large variety of crafters, vendors and small businesses offering items to get you ready for the Spring season! From jewelry to handmade to refurbished and up-cycled this event is for everyone! Parents are also invited to bring the kids to meet the Easter Bunny and get their pictures taken. Children will also have the opportunity to enter into a large bike giveaway! Admission is free! If you are interested in being a vendor at the show please email us at elitemarketingevents@yahoo.com

Info

Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476 View Map

Festival-Event-Expo

Visit Event Website

7155512502

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Craft & Vendor Show - 2017-04-02 10:00:00