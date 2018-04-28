Spring Into Arts Tour
Clark County 301 N Main Street, Loyal, Wisconsin 54446
Clark County Economic Development Corporation & Tourism Bureau is hosting the 8th annual Spring into the Arts Tour 4/28 9-5 & 4/29 10-4. Features many of Clark County’s finest artists, guest artists and their creations - painters, potters, woodworkers, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, glass workers and much more. 715-255-9100 or www.clarkcountywi.org.
Festival-Event-Expo