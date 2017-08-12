St. Therese August Fest
St. Therese Parish 112 Kort, Wausau, Wisconsin 54476
Raffles, games, food, beer, flea market, Bakery spin, Pierogi and Polish sausage sales and more. Sat. live music by Maroszek Brothers and Led West alternating every hour starting at 7 pm with Polka mass at 5 pm. Sun. live music by Polish Connection and TNT alternating every hour starting at noon with polka mass at 10:30 am and BINGO from noon-5:30 pm. Sat. 6-11:30 pm; Sun. 11 am-8 pm. 715-212-1763
