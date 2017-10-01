2nd Annual 5K Soles & Spirit Run/Walk
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
9 a.m. Registration, 10 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Begins
Adults: $25; Kids 12 and Under Run Free.Online Registration Available at RunSignUp.com
Course goes through the wooded grounds of St. Anthony’s. Curves, hills, uneven ground and some narrow trails.
Proceeds from the race will go to St. Anthony’s Scholarship Fund and Catholic Charities Wausau Warming Center.
