St. Claire: Mirror of Christ

St. Clare chose the mirror image as a way of relating to Christ.  Her style of prayer, contemplative gazing, developed with the mirror.  Also for St. Claire, the Eucharist was a meaningful, essential source of union with God.  This retreat day will offer reflection on both mirror and Eucharist in St. Claire's life and how they can be meaningful in our lives. Presented by Sister Jolynn Brehm, FSPA. Continental breakfast, noon meal included. $45.

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
