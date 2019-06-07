St. Mark June Bug Festival

to Google Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00

St. Mark's Parish 602 Military, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Food Tent, Cheese Curds, Beer Tent, Great Music, Petting Zoo, Cake Walk, Silent Auction, Mini Raffle. Saturday at 1:00 PM, Ski's Kielbasa, Kraut & Potato Dumpling Dinner. Live music Fri. Jeremiah Hansen, The Drovers; Sat. The Ponymen and The Dueling Elvises, Jeremiah Hansen, String Cheese. Friday, June 7, 5-11 PM; Saturday, June 8, 1-11 PM. Visit smproths.org 

Info

St. Mark's Parish 602 Military, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-359-5206
to Google Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mark June Bug Festival - 2019-06-07 17:00:00