From Stage to Screen
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Featuring the UWSP@Wausau Concert Band, directed by Chad Premeau, and transcriptions from operas and movies. Come for Madam Butterfly, stay for Hollywood! Tickets free for UWSP students, $5 for general public. 715-261-6246
