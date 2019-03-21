From Stage to Screen

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Featuring the UWSP@Wausau Concert Band, directed by Chad Premeau, and transcriptions from operas and movies. Come for Madam Butterfly, stay for Hollywood! Tickets free for UWSP students, $5 for general public. 715-261-6246

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-261-6246
