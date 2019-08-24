Irishfest

Kennedy Park 6002 Alderson, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Celebrates music, dance and food of Ireland with fireworks, morning bike ride, Rugby Match. Kid activities 2-6 pm, music and dancing 3-11 pm, fireworks at dusk. Entertainment by Rince na Chroi School of Irish Dance, Two Tap Trio, Reilly & Wild Colonial Bhoys. 9 am-11 pm. Free admission. Details: Irishfestcentralwisconsin.com

Kennedy Park 6002 Alderson, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
