Harvest Dinner

Rothschild Pavilion 1098 Park St., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area. Cocktail hour 5:30 pm, Dinner 6:30 pm. $100/person. Live and silent auctions. Unique dining experience with food by Urban Street Bisto. Hors d'oeuvres and multiple courses of the finest local ingredients prepared and expertly paired with outstanding wines. Seating is limited, reservations needed by 9/13 by emailing cassandra@bgclub.com

