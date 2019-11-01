STEAM Point Day for Boys
UWSP CAC 1101 Reserve St, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
One-day conference geared to boys in grades 7 and 8. Students will engage in hands-on workshops and learn the many career paths available with an education in STEM with experiential learning in STEAM. $40 registration fee includes exhibit exploration, a keynote presentation, three one-hour workshops, event materials, a t-shirt and a lunch. Register here: https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/STEAM-Registration.aspx. 715-346-3838
