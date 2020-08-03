STEM Day Camp
Samoset Council 3511 Camp Phillips Road, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Day camp offering activities for boys and girls going into grades 3-6. Teams make new friends and perform experiments that make science, technology, engineering and math come alive. Open to the public but registration is required at samoset.org/stem. Scholarships are available online at the time of registration. 8:30 am-4 pm. 715-355-1450
