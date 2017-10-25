STEM Sprouts
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Children will learn early science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts and skills that are used through daily routines, play and exploration. This class helps build curiosity about the natural world and the way things work. 9:30 am & 10:15 am STEM Sprouts is free with membership or daily admission.
